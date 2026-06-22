This year’s Cannes Classics selection was no small thing, yet one object loomed larger than any other (while making a rather formidable start for Warner’s new Clockwork label). Granted a 4K restoration and screening in Ken Russell’s long-obscured cut, The Devils arrives stateside on October 16. Ahead of the 1971 film’s 2026 homecoming (seemingly marketed as the Lee Cronin-esque Ken Russell’s The Devils), a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it teaser is here.

Here’s Clockwork’s official summation: “An enduring masterpiece of cinema starring Academy Award®-winner Vanessa Redgrave and Oliver Reed, KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS is a prescient epic of obsession and corruption — and a defining work of art from seminal filmmaker Ken Russell. Assembled from the original camera negative, this new 4K restoration presents Ken Russell’s definitive vision of THE DEVILS by referencing the edit he privately constructed in 2004. KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS is the uncut and unfiltered theatrical experience that Russell always envisioned – and the first time the film will be presented restored and in 4K.”

And here’s a note on the restoration: “This new 4K restoration of Ken Russell’s masterpiece was assembled from the original camera negative. The film’s sound has been remastered from original English Composite 35mm Mag Film, transferred at 96kHz, plus other original film elements in selected spots as needed. The Picture and Sound restoration was performed by Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services, Water Tower Color, and Warner Bros. Sound. This reconstruction of the director’s cut of THE DEVILS was undertaken by Lucida Productions, London: Paul Joyce, Supervising Producer; Michael Bradsell, Film Editor; Brian King, Online Editor; and with thanks to Mark Kermode.”

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