Their record-breaking Obsession isn’t the only horror feature on Focus Features’ slate this year. Robert Eggers’ Werwulf will arrive come Christmas time, the same window in which Nosferatu earned over $180 million for the distributor two years prior. Reteaming with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, and Ralph Ineson, the first trailer has now arrived.

Co-written by Eggers and Sjón (The Northman), cinematographer Jarin Blaschke returns, shooting on 35mm in 1.37:1. “ Witness Robert Eggers’ most visceral and haunting experience yet,” the brief synopsis reads. “Focus Features presents WERWULF, a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation and the devil within.”

See the trailer below.