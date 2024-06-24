The best Christmas present of the year, after his biggest project yet with The Northman, Robert Eggers jumped quickly into his long-developing passion project: a new take on F. W. Murnau’s 1922 German Expressionist masterpiece Nosferatu, itself inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula. With a cast featuring Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson, the first trailer dropped in theaters with The Bikeriders this past weekend and has now arrived online.

Here’s the brief official synopsis: “Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”

“Yeah, it’s a scary film. It’s a horror movie. It’s a Gothic horror movie,” said the Witch director. “And I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school Gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case.” Speaking to Skarsgård’s take on the vampire, he added, “I’ll say that Bill has so transformed, I’m fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he’s just… he’s not there.”

See the trailer below.

Nosferatu opens on December 25, 2024.