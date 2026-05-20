After a surprise tease at the Super Bowl, we’ve been waiting for Netflix to share more about David Fincher’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the Quentin Tarantino-scripted continuation of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood centered on Brad Pitt’s character.

They have now unveiled that Fincher’s next feature will be coming to IMAX theaters globally for an exclusive two-week run starting November 25, before debuting on Netflix on December 23. This run was previously dedicated to Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, which was shifted to a wide theatrical release on February 12, 2027, before streaming on Netflix on April 2.

Here’s the very brief synopsis from Netflix (who leave the film’s reported title out of the press release): “Brad Pitt returns to his Academy Award-winning role as Cliff Booth, only this time it’s 1977 and it’s a very different Hollywood. Directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, the film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian, and will be produced by Pitt and Ceán Chaffin.”

In addition to Pitt and Chaffin, the film’s creative team includes Erik Messerschmidt, ASC, as director of photography, and Donald Graham Burt as production designer. It’s edited by Kirk Baxter, ACE, with casting by Laray Mayfield. Trish Summerville is costume designer, Ren Klyce is sound designer, and Dave Macomber is stunt coordinator.

Could a fall festival run be in the works? As we await more news, see the teaser below, which has yet to be uploaded to any official Netflix channels: