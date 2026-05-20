Seemingly cornering the recent market on Hollywood star-driven, auteur-directed French productions after Olivier Assayas’ The Wizard of the Kremlin last week, Vertical picked up Alice Winocour’s Angelina Jolie-led Couture following its TIFF premiere last year. With a cast also including Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf, Garance Marillier, Anyier Anei, and Vincent Lindon, the film follows an American filmmaker who goes on a journey as she arrives in Paris for Fashion Week. Ahead of a June 26 release, the new U.S. trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Academy Award® winner Angelina Jolie stars as Maxine, an American filmmaker who arrives in Paris during the frenzy of Fashion Week. Drawn into a love story with a familiar collaborator as her path intersects with women of different ages and cultural backgrounds – all fighting to take control of their own destinies – Maxine finds herself on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery that forces her to confront the choices shaping her life.”

See the new trailer below.