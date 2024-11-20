After almost a few decades starring in only a couple of films of note, Angelina Jolie seems to be entering a more promising era of her career. With Pablo Larraín’s Maria arriving this month, she’s unveiled her next role, teaming with one of the most exciting directors working today.

Jolie will star in the next feature from Alice Winocour, director of Revoir Paris, Proxima, and Disorder. Variety reports she’ll lead Stitches (Coutures), a Paris-set drama unfolding in the world of high fashion. Jolie will play a filmmaker and is one of three women whose lives will collide during Fashion Week. With filming set to begin early next year, we could see it premiere by the end of 2025.

When I spoke with Alice Winocour last year she mentioned she was writing a horror movie she hoped to shoot this year, but it sounds like this project has taken priority. She also noted, “Cronenberg definitely has a very strong influence on my work and with this character from Virginie, it was very difficult to perform and it was a tough part. She had to have post-traumatic stress disorder. You are not in your body anymore. It’s like having a new body, learning to live with it. And it’s kind of a naked soul. The film is really about her getting back to life. At the same time, she’s a ghost. She’s a kind of angel meeting people. It’s also a film of encounters. So she had to be present and absent. She’s a kind of spectator of her own memory.”

