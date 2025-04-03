The restoration and release of Shinji Somai’s Love Hotel is no small occasion, and dovetails nicely with this show’s ambition to speak with people outside the well-known confines of film culture. Thus this new episode is an interview with Edward McCarry, whose work at Cinema Guild has made the Japanese master, by leagues and bounds, more accessible than was ever thought possible. In our conversation, McCarry shares his passion for Somai, the thrill of sharing his films with larger audiences, some particulars of successfully marketing work with so little commercial imprint, and a preview of the next filmmakers Cinema Guild hopes to give a greater platform.

Side note: the anime film McCarry refers to is Mamoru Oshii’s feature debut Urusei Yatsura: Only You, evidenced by this double-feature coupon.

Music courtesy of Lex Walton: “Love Theme From an Unreleased Film” from the album Giving It Up.