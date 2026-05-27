Far and away one of the highlights of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival (landing on nearly all top 10 lists from our critics), Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow follow-up Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is a wildly entertaining exploration of the slasher film, erotic pleasure, and everything in between. Led by Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson, a new trailer and poster have now arrived ahead of MUBI’s August 7 release.

Here’s the synopsis: “After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original movie’s star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.”

Rory O’Connor said in his Cannes review, “When asked about formative movie experiences, Jane Schoenbrun has spoken of the month spent watching all the Nightmare on Elm Street sequels at 11 years old. It’s tempting to say that the seeds of their latest movie, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, were planted over those four weeks—not least New Nightmare, Wes Craven’s proto-Scream deconstruction of a genre he helped to build. But like most attempts to analyze this singular movie, Schoenbrun beats you to the punch.”

Also starring Amanda Fix, Arthur Conti, Eva Victor, Zach Cherry, Sarah Sherman, Patrick Fischler, Dylan Baker, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Quintessa Swindell, Kevin McDonald, and Jack Haven, see the new trailer and poster below: