After I Saw the TV Glow topped our list of the 50 best films of 2024, there’s been much anticipation for Jane Schoenbrun’s follow-up Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, the details of which were first revealed last summer. With production set to kick off in British Columbia this summer, the cast and new details have now been unveiled.

Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson will lead the film, which has been acquired by MUBI. Here’s the synopsis: “In Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, the infamous Camp Miasma slasher franchise is getting rebooted yet again. But when the latest movie’s director becomes obsessed with the mysterious, reclusive actress who played the ‘final girl’ in the original film, a whole new kind of slasher emerges from the bottom of the lake.”

Hannah Einbinder (photo: Sandy Honig) and Gillian Anderson (photo: Andreas Ortner)

“I make movies I wish existed when I was a kid and Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is my best attempt at the ‘sleepover classic:’ an insane yet cozy midnight odyssey that beckons to unsuspecting viewers from the horror section at the local video store,” Schoenbrun said. “I couldn’t be more excited to be heading to sleepaway camp this summer with the mad comic genius Hannah Einbinder, the legendary Gillian Anderson, and the daring folks at MUBI and Plan B, who by greenlighting this movie have summoned a plague-like flood of blood, guts, and various other fluids to rain down on us all.”

MUBI will finance and release the film, which is also backed by Plan B, in North America, Latin America, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Turkey, India, Australia, and New Zealand. The Match Factory has come on board for worldwide sales.