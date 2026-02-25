After Jane Schoenbrun’s haunting, astounding second feature I Saw the TV Glow topped our list of the best films of 2024, we’ve been counting down the days for the release of their follow-up. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, which stars Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson, has been set for an August 7, 2026 release from MUBI and now the enticing first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original movie’s star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.”

Also starring Amanda Fix, Arthur Conti, Eva Victor, Zach Cherry, Sarah Sherman, Patrick Fischler, Dylan Baker, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Quintessa Swindell, Kevin McDonald, and Jack Haven, the film is written and directed by Schoenbrun and produced by Plan B. MUBI financed the film and will distribute in select territories, including North America, Latin America, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Turkey, India, Australia and New Zealand, with The Match Factory handling remaining worldwide sales. Daniel Bekerman (Executive Producer) from Scythia Films provided local production services.

“My next movie is all about sex––essentially a movie about learning to enjoy sex after transition. Pre-transition, it wasn’t that I was asexual––I had plenty of desire––but having good sex in the wrong body was impossible. What was available was full dissociation, which is obviously a theme in the first two films,” Schoenbrun said back in 2024. The film will “both honor and critique” the “gender deviance” connected with killers of the genre, from Psycho to Silence of the Lambs, exploring how films “created and codified an idea of transness as monstrous.”

Watch the teaser below: