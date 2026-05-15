NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

A series of rare Korean cinema is on display in Celluloid Fever.

Japan Society

Kazuhiko Hasegawa’s Anarchic Ethos features an ultra-rare print of The Man Who Stole the Sun—my pick for one of the 10 best films ever made—his other directing effort The Youth Killer on 16mm, and screenwriting credit Bitterness of Youth.

BAM

Pynchonesque continues, including Southland Tales on 35mm.

Film Forum

A retrospective of Max and Richard Fleischer runs the gamut from children’s cartoons to gritty thrillers; Luchino Visconti’s Bellissima conitnues screening in a new restoration; Hoppity Goes to Town shows on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Neveldine and Taylor’s Gamer screens on 35mm while a new 4K restoration of eXistenZ also plays.

DCTV

Kimi Takesue’s 95 and 6 to Go screens on Friday. See an exclusive trailer debut for the director’s Criterion Channel retrospective below.

Museum of Modern Art

An extensive retrospective of Teo Hernández begins.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of A New Leaf screens daily; Nicolas Winding Refn’s Pusher has been restored; Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams continues playing in a 3D restoration; Harold and Maude shows early while Bound, Police Story, Salò, and Sweet Movie screen late.

Nitehawk

Blue Velvet plays on 35mm early Saturday and Sunday; The Wiz also screens.

Paris Theater

Fruitvale Station and Super 8 screen on 35mm.

Metrograph

Alien 3, All Dogs Go to Heaven, Funny Games, Polyester, Clockwatchers, Peter Pan, Painters Painting, New York Stories, The Face of Another, North by Northwest, and Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore play on 35mm; a restoration of The Headless Woman continues; Liliane de Kermadec: The Price of Freedom and Thrust It start while Wallace Shawn: Master Builder, Fraenkel Gallery Presents, The Dog Dies, and The Last Dreamers continue.