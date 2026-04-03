NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

A massive retrospective of 2001 in cinema brings 35mm prints of What Time Is It There?, Waking Life, and The Lady and the Duke, while Donnie Darko and That Old Dream That Moves also screen.

Japan Society

A retrospective of the legendary Meiko Kaji has its final weekend.

IFC Center

A double feature of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Serpent’s Path (newly restored in 4K) and Chime continues; Best in Show: The Films of Catherine O’Hara features After Hours, Beetlejucie, and three by Christopher Guest; 2001, Blue Velvet, Naked Lunch, No Country for Old Men, Suspiria, and The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, Her Lover play late.

Anthology Film Archives

The Cinema of Gender Transgression begins while Revelations of the Middle Ages includes films by Paul Verhoeven, John Boorman, Pasolini, and Michael Curtiz; Erich Von Stroheim’s Greed shows in Essential Cinema.

Museum of Modern Art

Ken Jacobs’ Star Spangled to Death plays on Saturday and Sunday while films by Ingmar Bergman, Steven Spielberg, and Brian De Palma screen on 35mm as part of A View from the Vaults: The 1980s.

Film Forum

Jerry Schatzberg’s Reunion begins a run while Satyajit Ray’s Days and Nights in the Forest continues; Beetlejuice shows on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Frederick Wiseman’s Central Park and La Notte play and while 35mm prints of Final Fantasy and River’s Edge screen.

Paris Theater

Disorganized Crime begins.

Metrograph

Zodiac, The Outfit, The Matrix, The Seventh Seal, The Holy Mountain, Bountiful Summer, and The Wrestler and the Clown play on 35mm; Krzysztof Kieślowski, Tahar Cheriaa, Fables for a Fragile Earth, and Czech Animation start while Empress Li, After the Case, a Boris Barnet retrospective, the Juliette Binoche series, and What Price Hollywood continue.