NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

A major Agnès Varda retrospective begins; Satyajit Ray’s Days and Nights in the Forest continues in a new restoration; a print of Jerry Lewis’ The Bellboy shows on Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

Films by Kiarostami, Kurosawa, Fassbinder, Kathryn Bigelow, and Bertolucci play on 35mm this weekend as part of A View from the Vaults: The 1980s, while movies by Otto Preminger, Howard Hawks, and more shows in Marilyn Monroe: Celluloid Dream.

Anthology Film Archives

The work of avant-garde theater troupe Mabou Mines is highlighted in an extensive retrospective.

Japan Society

Paulo Rocha’s The Island of Loves screens on Friday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A massive retrospective of 2001 in cinema brings 35mm prints of Pulse, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Fat Girl.

Roxy Cinema

Oliver Stone’s Talk Radio plays on 35mm this Saturday.

IFC Center

An American Werewolf in London, House, The Fall, and The Sixth Sense play late.

Nitehawk Cinema

Madonna: Truth or Dare and Dope screen early.

Metrograph

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ghost Dog, The Bad and the Beautiful, Code Unknown, Sunset Boulevard, The Girl with the Hatbox, and The House on Trubnaya play on 35mm; a Boris Barnet retrospective begins while the Juliette Binoche series, Sukiyaki Bebop, What Price Hollywood, and Holy Trips continue.