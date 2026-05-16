Little word that comes out of Cannes is likely to match the news of Kenneth Lonergan’s return. A full decade since Manchester by the Sea (and two from Margaret‘s production), the writer-director has prepped a major cast for Tomorrow Is a Drag: Aubrey Plaza and Adam Driver for us Megalopolis heads, Vanessa Kirby, and Lonergan mainstay Matthew Broderick. MK2 Films are aboard to produce the project ahead of a fall shoot in New York. [Variety]

That, for now, is that. But what Lonergan’s established across three features warrants hosannas off the basis of scant word. (It is now more or less common wisdom that Margaret is one of the 21st century’s great achievements, though the battle getting there was so long as to still bear repeating.) As echoed in the recent returns of Whit Stillman, Richard Kelly, and John Sayles, American movies are not in a sufficient-enough place for such absences. With shooting scheduled for later this year, let’s hope a 2027 premiere’s merely inevitable.