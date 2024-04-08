Within hours of news that David Lynch is seeking financing for his animated feature Snootworld comes another depressing reminder of how hard legends have to hustle. Some 18 months after confirming intent to adapt his novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance into a feature, John Waters told Variety the film has locked at least one major element: star power!
Aubrey Plaza will lead Liarmouth as Marsha Sprinkle, a “compulsive kleptomaniac” who plans a heist with her lover, Daryl, only to become separated from him. About her involvement, Waters summarized the situation thusly: “I’m thrilled that she’s going to [star in it], but we don’t have the money yet.” Surely there’s a hip studio that can pony up the money, or at least a Saudi investor who makes a couple demands to the script.
Check out Liarmouth‘s synopsis below and pick up the book here:
A hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction from the brilliantly twisted mind of John Waters, the legendary filmmaker and bestselling author of Mr. Know-It-All.
Marsha Sprinkle: Suitcase thief. Scammer. Master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed, and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her Liarmouth―until one insane man makes her tell the truth.
Liarmouth, the first novel by John Waters, is a perfectly perverted “feel-bad romance,” and the reader will thrill to hop aboard this delirious road trip of riotous revenge.