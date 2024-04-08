Within hours of news that David Lynch is seeking financing for his animated feature Snootworld comes another depressing reminder of how hard legends have to hustle. Some 18 months after confirming intent to adapt his novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance into a feature, John Waters told Variety the film has locked at least one major element: star power!

Aubrey Plaza will lead Liarmouth as Marsha Sprinkle, a “compulsive kleptomaniac” who plans a heist with her lover, Daryl, only to become separated from him. About her involvement, Waters summarized the situation thusly: “I’m thrilled that she’s going to [star in it], but we don’t have the money yet.” Surely there’s a hip studio that can pony up the money, or at least a Saudi investor who makes a couple demands to the script.

Check out Liarmouth‘s synopsis below and pick up the book here: