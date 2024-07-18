An acclaimed thriller that’s played at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Fantasia International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Overlook Film Festival, and beyond, Pascal Plante’s Red Rooms is now arriving this fall. Ahead of a September 6 release from Utiopia beginning at IFC Center, the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Kelly-Anne wakes up every morning by the courthouse to secure a seat at the high-profile trial of Ludovic Chevalier, a serial killer she is obsessed with. As days go by, the young woman bonds with another friendly groupie, which momentarily breaks her out of her loneliness. But as the proceedings drag on and she spends more and more time in the courtroom with the victims’ families, Kelly-Anne finds it increasingly difficult to maintain her psychological balance and assume her morbid fixation with the killer. She will then do whatever it takes to get her hands on the final piece of the puzzle: the missing video of a murdered 13-year-old girl, to whom Kelly-Anne bears a disturbing resemblance.”

“Wrapped in a tense and harrowing courtroom cyber-thriller, Red Rooms is a work that reflects on (and critiques) our collective fascination with murderers. An anti-serial-killer-movie, of sorts,” notes the director.

See the trailer below.