Following its world premiere at the Austin Film Festival last fall, Lauren Caster’s debut feature Rhythm Is a Dancer will now be arriving in theaters beginning July 10 from the Utopia imprint Circle Collective. Directed, written, produced, and starring Caster, the drama draws on her real-life story of being the daughter of a lesbian mom and sperm-donor dad. Ahead of the release, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer and poster.

Lauren Caster, along with co-star Tate Donovan, will also appear in person for select screenings, including July 8 at LA’s Laemmle Royal, July 9 at LA’s Laemmle Monica Film Center, and July 16 and 17 at NYC’s Roxy Cinema.

Here’s the synopsis: “Ro (filmmaker Lauren Caster), a young woman with a dwindling dance career, returns home after many years to meet her biological father (Tate Donovan, Damages, The OC) for the first time. Born to Susan (Amy Aquino, Working Girl, Moonstruck), a lesbian who opted for insemination, Ro grapples with the complexities of her unconventional family dynamic and soon forms a bond at her new job with three lively 80-year-olds, who help her reconnect with her family, her roots, and herself.”

“Rhythm Is a Dancer comes from a personal chapter of my life––discovering my biological father in my late 20s, an anonymous sperm donor used by my butch lesbian mom,” said Lauren Caster. “It was a moment that cracked open everything I thought I knew about myself. I’d spent years imagining what his absence meant, how it defined me, and finding him didn’t close that gap, it made it messier, more confusing. This film is a reflection of that mess––and exploration of identity and connection at a time when I thought I was supposed to have already had all the answers.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below: