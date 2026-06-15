A directorial debut standout on the festival circuit last year, Stillz’s Venice, TIFF, and NYFF selection Barrio Triste is now arriving in theaters in a fitting July slot. Executive produced by Harmony Korine, with an original score by Arca, Film Movement will open the first feature from the Bad Bunny collaborator in theaters on July 10, and now the new trailer has dropped.

Here’s the synopsis: “In an impoverished neighborhood of 1980s Medellín, a group of disaffected teens steal a TV reporter’s camera to document their lives. Piercing the derelict landscape’s oppressive atmosphere with disarming reflections on dreams and death, their understanding of reality and hope begins to erode as reports of mysterious lights falling from the sky coincide with temporal and spatial distortions.”

C.J. Prince said in his review, “At barely two years old, Harmony Korine’s ‘post-cinema’ company EDGLRD is already branching out. After directing AGGRO DR1FT and Baby Invasion, Korine takes on a producer role for Barrio Triste, the feature debut of Colombian-American artist Stillz. It’s a good match of talents, given Stillz’s background as a music video director for artists like Bad Bunny and Rosalia, and while Barrio Triste takes a vibes-based approach à la Korine’s last two features it’s an entirely different beast. Exhilarating, tense, personal, and enigmatic, Barrio Triste is a compelling look at a lost generation in search of salvation, and among this year’s best first features.”

See the trailer and poster below.