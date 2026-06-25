NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

A 35mm-heavy Masahiro Shinoda retrospective continues.

Museum of Modern Art

The expertly programmed Universal Westerns continues with King Vidor on 35mm, Clint Eastwood, and Don Seigel.

Film at Lincoln Center

An Elaine May retrospective begins.

Film Forum

A Guy Maddin series begins; Peter Hutton’s No Picnic and Satyajit Ray’s Days and Nights in the Forest screen in restorations; Young Frankenstein plays on Sunday morning.

Museum of the Moving Image

A De Palma retrospective continues with Carlito’s Way on 35mm this Sunday; Culture Wars! begins with films by Martin Scorsese, Todd Haynes, Gregg Araki, and more.

Roxy Cinema

Misc en Scene and Drama Club present Arthur, Minnelli’s The Pirate, The Way We Were, and the ’76 A Star Is Born on 35mm; Pasolini’s Medea shows on Saturday; a print of Anchorman plays Friday.

Anthology Film Archives

Brakhage films screen in Essential Cinema.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of I Shot Andy Warhol continues; Terminator 2, Jaws, Nowhere, Paprika, and River’s Edge play late.

Nitehawk Prospect Park

Elia Kazan’s Splendor in the Grass and a print of Almodóvar’s Law of Desire play early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Back to the Future, Teen Wolf, Light of Day, Death in Venice, Empire of the Sun, White Material, Ivan’s Childhood and Turtles Can Fly play on 35mm; Back to the Fox, Hotel Europa, The Art of Soccer, and Maybe If You Smile continue.