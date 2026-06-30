A full decade since The Neon Demon—with mega-length streaming projects Too Old to Die Young and Copenhagen Cowboy perhaps comprising a separate, wholly worthwhile career—Nicolas Winding Refn returned to feature filmmaking with Her Private Hell. Neon will give the feature a theatrical run just two months later, and ahead of a July 24 release, a full trailer (featuring Sophie Thatcher in shades of Neon Demon and Charles Melton emulating Only God Forgives) has arrived.

Rory O’Connor was not enamored with Winding Refn’s vision out of Cannes, writing, “If any term came to mind during the press screening, it was probably ‘pretentious,’ a word people don’t like to use anymore. When a character invitingly informs the viewer that they’re about to enter a famously lurid party that only reveals a rather empty night club of Greek busts and blue / magenta strobe lighting, however, there’s little else for the eyes to do than roll. Brian De Palma’s legendary composer, Pino Donaggio, provides what could be, at 84 years of age, his final score, and it’s a doozy. But even considering the last few years of Refn’s life—during which he had a serious brush with death during heart surgery—Her Private Hell is nobody’s idea of a grand return. In the press notes, he stated that this experience has inspired a new rush of creativity. Bring it on.”

Here’s the synopsis: “When a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis, unleashing a deadly and elusive entity, a troubled young woman searches for her father. Her quest collides with an American GI on a harrowing odyssey to rescue his daughter from Hell.”

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