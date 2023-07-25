Today brought confirmation of our exclusive news that Harmony Korine had directed Travis Scott in a new feature, the 80-minute Aggro Dr1ft. But Scott’s also just announced Circus Maximus, an A24-produced companion to his album Utopia that will release on Thursday, with AMC listing its runtime as 75 minutes. The real kicker (unless you’re one of those sick runtime fetishists) is its directorial lineup: joining Scott behind the camera are Korine, Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Valdimar Jóhannsson (Lamb), and music-video maestro Kahlil Joseph.

Being that it’s tied to Scott’s album Utopia, one can infer this takes the visual album approached recently popularized by the likes of Frank Ocean, Beyoncé (Knowles), and Solange (Knowles)––a project doubly suggested by this official synopsis:

Prepare to enter “CIRCUS MAXIMUS” as Travis Scott takes his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album “UTOPIA.” The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes.

Find preview and poster below: