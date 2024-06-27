Harmony Korine scholars no doubt mourn The Trap, a revenge thriller he once called his “most ambitious project” and which would’ve starred Benicio Del Toro, Robert Pattinson, Al Pacino, Idris Elba, and James Franco. He clearly hasn’t forgotten: nearly a decade since its collapse, Korine will, per Variety, resurrect The Trap as an anime feature supported by his EDGLRD imprint. Here’s how the official synopsis went in 2015, and might still play when a new version hits screens:

Rico (Elba) is at the top of his career and about to enjoy a triumphant night at the Grammy Awards when Slim (Del Toro) is released from prison after 14 years. Slim is determined to exact revenge after learning that Rico not only achieved fame and fortune but also married his girlfriend and raised Slim’s son as his own. Slim’s plot includes recruiting a crew of Uzi-wielding surfers led by Max (Pattinson), as well as enlisting the help of Rico’s cocaine-happy manager (Franco). Pacino will play Slim’s parole officer.

Since last year we’ve known about Korine’s Baby Invasion, a home-invasion thriller filmed à la first-person shooters and featuring bandits with baby heads––somehow not a gag (or not that kind of gag), seemingly imminent. Much as Aggro Dr1ft emerged at Venice, TIFF, and NYFF, that film’s expected to make a fall-festival appearance, almost certainly with Korine wearing a baby mask on red carpets.

Ever busy, he’ll also roll cameras on a comedy “pulled from an earlier script, though additional details are hazy” that plays with motion-capture and “virtual creation” tech. One hopes, even prays (perhaps in whispered voiceover) that this is the project Terrence Malick wrote for him.