Rohmer Summer has fed into Rohmer Fall: following sold-out screenings of The Green Ray and a shorts program, my screening series Amnesiascope has partnered again with Instagram auteur Rohmer Fits for two special screenings of Éric Rohmer’s 1998 triumph A Tale of Autumn, which will play Sunday, October 13 and Tuesday, October 22 at the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research.

Though perhaps the crowning achievement in Rohmer’s Tale of Four Seasons, A Tale of Autumn still seems underappreciated and underseen. A brisk fall evening in close quarters suggests the ideal time to discover or revisit the film––for my money his best take on both the romantic comedy and Shakespearian case of mistaken identity. (One can also enjoy a cocktail during the film and smoke cigarettes after, conditions the man would’ve undoubtedly appreciated.) Our thanks to Janus Films for facilitating these screenings.

Official synopsis is below and tickets are here. We look forward to seeing you.