My screening series Amnesiascope returns to the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research on July 15, 16, and 17 with Éric Rohmer’s The Green Ray, co-presented by The Film Desk, Instagram sensation @rohmerfits, and fragrance auteur Second Edition Olfactive. With the latter two we’ll also celebrate the launch of Le Rayon Vert, their Rohmer-inspired perfume boasting “notes of pear, green florals, and an ocean air accord evoking summer melancholy.” Making these New York’s only repertory screenings that offer a chance to improve your personal hygiene.

Likely The Green Ray, whether you know different subtitle translations by heart or have never seen it, needs little introduction. But let’s say it’s in some Rohmerian spirit that we present this film in an artists-friendly space (one that could’ve been plucked straight from his milieu) with drinks in-hand and cigarette-benevolent rooftop attached––surely a finer, fuller experience than from your couch.

Tickets are here and event description is below: