After premiering at last year’s edition of Sundance Film Festival, Esteban Arango’s Ponyboi will finally be coming to theaters this summer. Led by River Gallo (who also wrote the screenplay), Dylan O’Brien (who had a major year at this year’s Sundance with Twinless), Murray Bartlett, Victoria Pedretti, and Indya Moor, the film is coming from FOX Entertainment Studios’ new Tideline banner. With a release set for June 27, it will also utilize a direct-to-audience theatrical distribution strategy developed by GATHR. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Unfolding over the course of a single day, a young sex worker named Ponyboi (Gallo) is thrown into chaos when a drug deal goes wrong, forcing him to go on the run from the mob and his abusive pimp (Dylan O’Brien). With the help of a mysterious cowboy, Bruce (Murray Bartlett), Ponyboi journeys through New Jersey’s underbelly on a quest for freedom.”

John Fink said in his review, “Somehow this combination of traditional crime-genre elements with moments of camp romance works like a charm; they become a representation of Ponyboi’s unique worldview. Gallo, who also wrote the screenplay, shows us a perspective we’ve never seen before: someone who doesn’t understand why the world demands he fits their standards. This also applies to the style of the film. Its extreme contrast between moments when Ponyboi has to deal with Vinny’s violent world and the beautifully earnest scenes with him and Bruce (drag artist Chiquitita serenades them to Kali Uchis’ “Melting” in a bar) never feel jarring, director Esteban Arango carefully balancing the tonal shifts.”

See the trailer below.