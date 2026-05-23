As the 79th edition of Cannes comes to a close, president Park Chan-wook and his jury of Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel, Chloé Zhao, Diego Céspedes, Isaach De Bankolé, Paul Laverty, and Stellan Skarsgård have unveiled the winners.

Leading the pack was Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, which picked up the Palme d’Or, marking the seventh straight NEON-distributed winner. Additional victors include Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur, Valeska Grisebach’s The Dreamed Adventure, and Los Javis (La Bola Negra) and Paweł Pawlikowski (Fatherland) splitting the Best Director prize.

Check out the full list of winners below, along with additional sections, and read our complete coverage here.

Palme d’Or: Fjord (Cristian Mungiu)

Grand Prix: Minotaur (Andrey Zvyagintsev)

Jury Prize: The Dreamed Adventure (Valeska Grisebach)

Best Director: Los Javis (La Bola Negra) and Paweł Pawlikowski (Fatherland)

Best Actor: Valentin Campagne and Emmanuel Macchia (Coward)

Best Actress: Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto (All of a Sudden)

Best Screenplay: A Man of His Time (Emmanuel Marre)

Camera d’Or (best first film): Ben’Imana (Marie Clémentine Dusabejambo)

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize: Everytime (Sandra Wollner)

Jury Prize: Elephants in the Fog (Abinash Bikram Shah)

1st Film Special Jury Prize: Iron Boy (Louis Clichy)

Best Actor: Bradley Fiomona Dembeasset (Congo Boy)

Best Actresses: Marina De Tavira, Daniela Marín Navarro, Mariangel Villegas (Forever Your Maternal Animal)

Critics’ Week

Grand Prix: La Gradiva (Marine Atlan)

Rising Star award: Aina Clotet (Alive)

Distribution award: A Girl Unknow (Zou Jiung)

Short film prize: Skinny Boots (Romain F. Dubois)

SACD award: Dua (Blerta Basholli and Nicole Borgeat)

Canal+ award: A Bule Named Yanto (Berthold Wahjudi)

Other Prizes

L’Oeil d’or Prize (Best Documentary): Rehearsals for a Revolution (Pegah Ahangarani)

People’s Choice Audience Award at Directors’ Fortnight: I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning (Clio Barnard)

Queer Palm Award: Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (Jane Schoenbrun)

FIPRESCI Prize: Fjord (Cristian Mungiu)

Palm Dog Award: Yuri (La Perra)