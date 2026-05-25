The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has now concluded, with Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord taking home the Palme d’Or (see all jury winners here). While our coverage will continue with a few more reviews this week––then far beyond, as we update on the journey of these selections––we’ve asked our on-the-ground contributors to share favorites.

See their picks below, and explore all of our coverage here.

Leonardo Goi (@LeonardoGoi)

1. Double Freedom (Lisandro Alonso)

2. Fatherland (Paweł Pawlikowski)

3. All of a Sudden (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

4. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (Jane Schoenbrun)

5. Diary of a Chambermaid (Radu Jude)

6. The Samurai and the Prisoner (Kiyoshi Kurosawa)

7. Minotaur (Andrey Zvyagintsev)

8. Red Rocks (Bruno Dumont)

9. La Perra (Dominga Sotomayor)

10. Nagi Notes (Koji Fukada)

Read all of Leonardo’s reviews here.

Luke Hicks (@lou_hicks)

1. All of a Sudden (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

2. Fjord (Cristian Mungiu)

3. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (Jane Schoenbrun)

4. Fatherland (Paweł Pawlikowski)

5. The Beloved (Rodrigo Sorogoyen)

6. Paper Tiger (James Gray)

7. The Man I Love (Ira Sachs)

8. La Bola Negra (Los Javis)

9. Moulin (László Nemes)

10. Minotaur (Andrey Zvyagintsev)



Read all of Luke’s reviews here.

Rory O’Connor (@RorySeanOC)

1. Everytime (Sandra Wollner)

2. Paper Tiger (James Gray)

3. The Dreamed Adventure (Valeska Grisebach)

4. La Gradiva (Marine Atlan)

5. Club Kid (Jordan Firstman)

6. All of a Sudden (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

7. Fjord (Cristian Mungiu)

8. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (Jane Schoenbrun)

9. Diary of a Chambermaid (Radu Jude)

10. The Meltdown (Manuela Martelli)

Read all of Rory’s reviews here.

Savina Petkova (@savinapetkova)

1. The Dreamed Adventure (Valeska Grisebach)

2. All of a Sudden (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

3. La Gradiva (Marine Atlan)

4. Forever Your Maternal Animal (Valentina Maurel)

5. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (Jane Schoenbrun)

6. Tangles (Leah Nelson)

7. I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning (Clio Barnard)

8. The Man I Love (Ira Sachs)

9. I’ll Be Gone in June (Katharina Rivilis)

10. Butterfly Jam (Kantemir Balagov)

Read all of Savina’s reviews here.

Jan Tracz (@shakespearesfavoritecustomer)

1. The Beloved (Rodrigo Sorogoyen)

2. La Bola Negra (Los Javis)

3. All of a Sudden (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

4. Moulin (László Nemes)

5. Viva Carmen (Sébastien Laudenbach)

6. Flesh and Fuel (Pierre Le Gall)

7. Bitter Christmas (Pedro Almodóvar)

8. Fjord (Cristian Mungiu)

9. A Man of His Time (Emmanuel Marre)

10. Fatherland (Paweł Pawlikowski)

Read all of Jan’s reviews here.