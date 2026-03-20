A film squarely in the wheelhouse of co-writer and director John Carney, Power Ballad plays the hits with a few heartfelt twists. It leans into the natural chemistry of its leads while exploring the cost of stardom, ownership, and identity within the music industry, following two Americans in Ireland: Rick (Paul Rudd), a past-his-prime rocker living a “dream deferred” who connects and jams with boy-band refugee Danny Wilson (Nick Jonas) after Rick’s wedding band, The Bride and Groove, plays a private gig at an Irish castle.

During an all-night jam session fueled by beer, weed, and a genuine connection between two craftsmen boxed in by their circumstances, we learn that Rick fell in love with a local woman, Rachel (Carney regular Marcella Plunkett), while on tour and stayed to build a relatively happy life. Rick is a man navigating the responsibilities of fatherhood while still doing what he loves on the side. The film asks: if a song connects with just two people, is it still worth it? Rick certainly seems to think so, occasionally deviating from pop covers to play an original at his gigs.

For pop star Danny, the transition from a boy band to solo stardom has been rocky. His manager, Mac (Jack Reynor), is busy trying to manage his image after a clip of Danny rocking out with The Bride and Groove emerges on TikTok, spawning a meme asking if he’s now fronting a wedding band.

Both men are “nice guys” who occasionally fly off the handle when constrained by responsibility. For Rick, it’s his commitment to his wife and daughter, Aja (Beth Fallon)—we learn he was dropped by his label after Aja was born, leading him to give up his dreams of global touring. For Danny, it’s the pressure of building a global brand. In need of a hit, Danny adapts Rick’s original song, “How to Write a Song (Without You),” to distract from negative commentary on TMZ. It becomes a massive hit, trickling into the pop-culture subconscious—Rick first hears it playing in the background at a shopping mall—before blowing up and becoming a source of deep regret. Looking into legal options, Rick finds he has no ground to stand on when he never officially released the track. He is ultimately blown off by Mac, who refuses to acknowledge Rick’s contribution because it might be “bad for the brand.”

Experiencing a range of emotions from excitement to resentment, Rick initially admires the craft employed by Danny’s machine to take a somber, personal ballad and turn it into a credible mega-hit. Songs often take on a life of their own, and as we come to understand the true meaning behind this one, the film finds a perfect, deeply personal note to close on.

Premiering in the US at South By Southwest—a festival where films screen alongside musicians at various stages of their careers, introducing themselves in 20-minute sets throughout the city—Power Ballad is a poignant reminder that raw talent and hard work can connect on an individual level, even if the artist never becomes a well-managed global star. Carney has offered a sharp, hopeful crowdpleaser that strikes the right notes.

Power Ballad premiered at SXSW and opens on June 5.