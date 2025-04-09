Alexander Horwath’s Henry Fonda for President stands among the most notable releases of a still-young year, is certainly the most lauded essay film in recent memory, and was of personal interest once my friend Zach Lewis offered his approval. As adventurous and open-minded a cinephile as any I know, Zach has equal-parts interest in both the films of Henry Fonda, film essays and, landscape-centered cinema––some Thom Anderson or Harun Farocki come to mind for one, James Benning another––in which Horwath is trading here. I couldn’t have been happier to connect with him to discuss the film, and hope our chat is fruitful for you in turn.

Music courtesy of Lex Walton: “Love Theme From an Unreleased Film” from the album Giving It Up.