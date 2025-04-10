Ahead of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, taking place May 13 to 24, the lineup has now been unveiled. Iris Knobloch, President of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, have revealed the slate this morning.

Highlights include Ari Aster’s Eddington, Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind, Joachim Trier’s Sentimal Value, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent, Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, Julia Ducournau’s Alpha, Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just An Accident, Carla Simon’s Romeria, and more. In other sections we have Rebecca Zlotowski’s Vie Privée, the directorial debuts of Scarlett Johansson and Harris Dickinson, Michael Angelo Covino’s Splitsville, Sebastián Lelio’s The Wave, Sylvain Chomet’s The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol, and more.

In Competition

After (Oliver Laxe)

Alpha (Julia Ducournau)

The Eagles of the Republic (Tarik Saleh)

Eddington (Ari Aster)

Dossier 137 (Dominik Moll)

Fuori (Mario Martone)

The History of Sound (Olivier Hermanus)

It Was Just An Accident (Jafar Panahi)

The Mastermind (Kelly Reichardt)

Nouvelle Vague (Richard Linklater)

The Phoenician Scheme (Wes Anderson)

The Secret Agent (Kleber Mendonça Filho)

Renoir (Chie Hayakawa)

Romeria (Carla Simon)

Sentimal Value (Joachim Trier)

Sound of Falling (Mascha Schilinski)

Two Prosecutors (Sergei Loznitsa)

The Youngest Daughter (Hafsia Herzi)

Young Mothers (Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne)

Opening Night

Partir un jour (Amélie Bonnin)

Out of Competition

Colours of Time (Cedric Klapisch)

Highest 2 Lowest (Spike Lee) (according to the director)

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (Christopher McQuarrie)

Vie Privée (Rebecca Zlotowski)

The Richest Woman in the World (Thierry Klifa)

Un Certain Regard

Aisha Can’t Fly Away Anymore (Morad Mostafa)

Eleanor the Great (Scarlett Johansson)

L’inconnu de la Grande Arche (Stephane Demoustier)

Heads or Tails? (Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis)

Homebound (Neeraj Ghaywan)

Karavan (Zuzana Kirchnerová)

The Last One for the Road (Francesco Sossai)

Meteors (Hubert Charuel)

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo (Diego Céspedes)

My Father’s Shadow (Akinola Davies Jr.)

Once Upon a Time in Gaza (Arab Nasser, Tarzan Nasser)

A Pale View of Hills (Kei Ishikawa)

Pillion (Harry Lighton)

The Plague (Charlie Polinger)

Promised Sky (Érige Sehiri)

Urchin (Harris Dickinson)

Special Screenings

Bono: Stories of Surrender (Andrew Dominik)

The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol (Sylvain Chomet)

Tell Her That I Love Her (Claude Miller)

Cannes Premiere

Amrum (Fatih Akin)

Connemara (Alex Lutz)

The Disappearance of Josef Mengele (Kirill Serebrennikov)

Orwell: 2+2=5 (Raoul Peck)

Splitsville (Michael Angelo Covino)

The Wave (Sebastián Lelio)

Midnight

Dalloway (Yann Gozlan)

Exit 8 (Genki Kawamura)

Songs of the Neon Night (Juno Mak)

