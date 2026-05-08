NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Japan Society

Kazuhiko Hasegawa’s Anarchic Ethos features an ultra-rare print of The Man Who Stole the Sun—my pick for one of the 10 best films ever made—his other directing effort The Youth Killer on 16mm, and two screenwriting credits.

BAM

Films by Orson Welles, Alan Rudolph, Paul Thomas Anderson, the Coen brothers, Robert Zemeckis, Alex Cox, and Thom Anderson play in Pynchonesque; a 4K restoration of David Lynch’s The Elephant Man begins a run.

Film Forum

A retrospective of Max and Richard Fleischer runs the gamut from children’s cartoons to gritty thrillers; Luchino Visconti’s Bellissima conitnues screening in a new restoration; Gulliver’s Travels shows on Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

A trilogy of films by Caroline Strubbe begins screening.

IFC Center

Nicolas Winding Refn’s Pusher trilogy has been restored; films by David Wain, Howard Hawks, and Mike Nichols comprise Renegade Rom-Coms; Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams continues playing in a 3D restoration; American Dream and Harlan County USA show early while Blow Out, Police Story, Salò, and Benny’s Video screen late.

Nitehawk

The Virgin Suicides plays on 35mm early Saturday and Sunday; Bugsy Malone also screens.

Paris Theater

George Cukor’s Gaslight screens on 35mm this Sunday.

Metrograph

Marie and Bruce, Mother, Panic Room, Late Autumn, and Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore play on 35mm; restorations of The Headless Woman and The Taste of Tea, Wallace Shawn: Master Builder, Fraenkel Gallery Presents, and All the Single Mothers start while The Dog Dies, The Last Dreamers, and Actress as Auteur continue.