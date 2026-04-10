NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Ken Jacobs’ XCXHXEXRXRXIXEXSX and The Whirled screen on Friday; Jack Harlow has programmed Secrets & Lies and a print of 8½, while Pete Ohs presents Agnieszka Holland’s Provincial Assets on Sunday; Final Fantasy shows on 35mm.

Museum of the Moving Image

A massive retrospective of 2001 in cinema concludes with 35mm prints of Trouble Every Day and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

IFC Center

Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Serpent’s Path (newly restored in 4K) and Chime continue; 2001, Blue Velvet, Noroi: The Curse, No Country for Old Men, Fight Club, and The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, & Her Lover play late.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Ron Rice, Jack Smith, and Dziga Vertov show in Essential Cinema.

Film Forum

Jerry Schatzberg’s Reunion and Satyajit Ray’s Days and Nights in the Forest continue; a 35mm print of Harold Lloyd’s Dr. Jack shows on Sunday.

Paris Theater

A series on films that inspired Beef features The Informant, Michael Clayton, Caché, and Burn After Reading on 35mm.

Metrograph

The Matrix, The Holy Mountain, and The Good, the Bad, the Weird play on 35mm; Krzysztof Kieślowski, Tahar Cheriaa, Empress Li, and the Boris Barnet retrospective continue.