NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Film at Lincoln Center
Films by Wong Kar-wai, John Woo, Hou Hsiao-hsien, Zhang Yimou, and more play in a Tony Leung retrospective.
Anthology Film Archives
Citizen Kane plays on 35mm in Essential Cinema.
Film Forum
Luchino Visconti’s Bellissima begins screening in a new restoration; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shows on Sunday.
BAM
Whisper of the Heart opens in a new 4K restoration.
Museum of Modern Art
The films, commercials, and music videos of Tarsem are subject of a new series.
IFC Center
Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams begins playing in a 3D restoration; Blow Out, Millennium Actress, Salò, and Sneakers play late.
Paris Theater
Films by Kelly Reichardt, Jerzy Skolimowski, Ken Loach, and more screen in Wild Tales; Frank Perry’s Last Summer screens on 35mm.
Metrograph
Fantastic Planet, La Belle Noiseuse, and Decision to Leave play on 35mm; The Dog Dies, The Last Dreamers, and Actress as Auteur start while New Humans, Fables for a Fragile Earth, Holy Trips, After the Case, Tahar Cheriaa, and Empress Li continue.