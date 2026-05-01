NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

Films by Wong Kar-wai, John Woo, Hou Hsiao-hsien, Zhang Yimou, and more play in a Tony Leung retrospective.

Anthology Film Archives

Citizen Kane plays on 35mm in Essential Cinema.

Film Forum

Luchino Visconti’s Bellissima begins screening in a new restoration; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shows on Sunday.

BAM

Whisper of the Heart opens in a new 4K restoration.

Museum of Modern Art

The films, commercials, and music videos of Tarsem are subject of a new series.

IFC Center

Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams begins playing in a 3D restoration; Blow Out, Millennium Actress, Salò, and Sneakers play late.

Paris Theater

Films by Kelly Reichardt, Jerzy Skolimowski, Ken Loach, and more screen in Wild Tales; Frank Perry’s Last Summer screens on 35mm.

Metrograph

Fantastic Planet, La Belle Noiseuse, and Decision to Leave play on 35mm; The Dog Dies, The Last Dreamers, and Actress as Auteur start while New Humans, Fables for a Fragile Earth, Holy Trips, After the Case, Tahar Cheriaa, and Empress Li continue.