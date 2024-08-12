Three consecutive sold-out screenings of The Green Ray made one thing clear: the people want more Rohmer. Thus I’m thrilled to announce my screening series Amnesiascope returns next Monday, August 19 to the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research for a night of little-seen Éric Rohmer shorts co-presented with my friend (and Instagram sensation) Rohmer Fits.

It’s of course more fun if not to tell you precisely what we’re screening, but––if Letterboxd stats are any indication––it’s safe to say even the most ardent Rohmer fans will find discoveries and surprises, spanning the nascent days of his career to his final years, including rarely considered collaborations. This program runs about 95 minutes, with (per usual) a drinks-and-cigarettes intermission.

Tickets are available here. We look forward to seeing you.