My screening series Amnesiascope will return to the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research on July 22, 24, and 25 with Éric Rohmer’s A Tale of Summer, co-presented by Instagram sensation @rohmerfits and through the cooperation of Janus Films. Following sold-out presentations of The Green Ray, two shorts programs, and A Tale of Autumn, I expect Rohmer’s sun-soaked delight––a perfect respite from summertime heat and awful tentpole cinema––will not be on the market long.

While perhaps a touch lesser-known than certain of Rohmer’s canonized films, A Tale of Summer is evidently worthy of their company. His comedy of romantic indecision features some of the most beautiful actors France produced in the ’90s, and the seaside Dinard proves a perfect stage for casual subterfuge and miscommunication. And let’s say it’s in some Rohmerian spirit that we present this film in an artists-friendly space (that could’ve been plucked straight from his milieu) with drinks in-hand and cigarette-benevolent rooftop attached––surely a finer, fuller experience than from your couch.

Tickets are here and event description is below: