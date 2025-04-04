NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives

A series on sex workers includes Spike Lee’s Girl 6, Working Girls, and House of Tolerance.

BAM

Queering the Canon runs between in-theater showings and virtual screenings, including Tsai Ming-liang’s Vive L’amour.

Spectacle

Tomu Uchida’s A Fugitive from the Past screens on Saturday.

Roxy Cinema

The French Connection plays on 35mm, as curated by Martin Scorsese; Beethoven screens for free on Sunday.

Film Forum

Mort Rifkin favorite A Man and a Woman begins playing in a new restoration; Harold Lloyd’s The Freshman plays on 35mm this Sunday.

IFC Center

Salò, The Holy Mountain, Stop Making Sense, The Elephant Man, Sorcerer, and Funny Games (the good one) show late.

Nitehawk Cinema

Twelve Monkeys screens early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Donnie Darko and Diabolique play on 35mm; In Good Faith and In the Pinku start while Tonino Guerra, Welcome to Suburbia, Take a Walk on the Wild Side, and The Body Between Us continue.