Marking the feature directorial debut of Greg Vrotsos (whose acting credits include Twin Peaks: The Return and Orange Is the New Black), Situations is an unflinching drama-comedy of love and ambition following an L.A.-based photographer drifting through Silver Lake’s creative chaos three months after a painful breakup.

Following its world premiere at the Oldenburg Film Festival and U.S. debut at The Downtown Festival in New York, Situations was acquired by Utopia’s arthouse, boutique, and self-distribution imprint Circle Collective. Ahead of a theatrical and event-screening tour, whose next stop will be screenings in the film’s hometown of LA this month (at Gardena Cinema this Thursday and Brain Dead on June 26), we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the first trailer.

Vrotsos stars in the film alongside P.J. Byrne, Melora Walters, Gino Vento, Fiona Dourif, Katie Parker, Fernanda Andrade, George Basil, Gabrielle Maiden, Augie Duke, Mia Danelle, Fox Sinclair, Jonathan Baker, Jake Szczepaniak, Nicholas Morbitt, Jhemma Ziegler, Morgan Lester, Mike Lane, Amanda Pizziconi, Benedict Samuel, and Tony Kanal.

Here’s the synopsis: “Three months after a painful breakup, a Los Angeles based photographer drifts through Silverlake’s creative chaos—dodging well-meaning friends, career pressures, and fleeting flings—until an unexpected connection forces him to confront what he truly wants from love, art, and himself.”

“Situations was born in the summer of 2021, inspired by my own return to the unpredictable world of dating in Los Angeles,” said director Greg Vrotsos. “Like many, I once imagined a simple, settled life—but LA has a way of rewriting our stories. This city, with its palm trees, wild sunsets, and endless dreamers, became the backdrop for a journey of self-discovery and connection. Dating here isn’t easy. We juggle ambition and intimacy, often convincing ourselves we’re too busy or too independent for anything more. But beneath the surface, we’re all searching—for love, for meaning, for a sense of home. With Situations, I wanted to capture the real lives of people navigating love and ambition in LA. It’s a film about chasing dreams, making mistakes, and growing in unexpected ways. My hope is that you’ll see a bit of your own story reflected on screen—and leave thinking about your own ‘situations,’ past, present, and future.”

See the exclusive trailer below: