Premiering at last year’s Tribeca Festival to much acclaim, Paula González-Nasser’s debut The Scout follows a day in the life of an NYC location scout. With a cast featuring Mimi Davila, Rutanya Alda, Max Rosen, Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Sarah Herrman, Alex Goldberg, Peter Mills Weiss, Jackson Devereux, Jesse Ruuttila, Lisa Haas, and Otmara Marrero, the film is now set for a release beginning at NYC’s Film Forum on September 25 and DTLA’s Alamo Drafthouse on October 2, followed by a nationwide rollout from Greenwich Entertainment. Ahead of this, the new trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Sofia works as a location scout for a TV pilot filming in New York City. It’s her job to find the homes, businesses, and exteriors where the show will be filmed. Driving around the city’s different neighborhoods, she enters the private spaces of strangers to photograph their cozy apartments and eclectic shops, stepping into the fabric of their lives while trying to satisfy the demands of her erratic employers. Over a day filled with these encounters, Sofia witnesses moments of curiosity, vulnerability, and quiet tension until her work takes a sudden, personal turn. Drawing from her own experience as a location scout, writer-director Paula González-Nasser captures the poetry and costs of being a young creative. Her celebrated directorial debut THE SCOUT crafts a contemplative exploration of urban disconnection, following one woman’s journey through other people’s worlds as she struggles to find her own.”

Michael Frank said in his Tribeca review, “González-Nasser invites an openness from these characters, each given one scene with Sofia, to banter with her, make her uncomfortable, or some combination of the two. And the young location scout just takes it all in stride, as though she’s been in these situations countless times, as each apartment is a part of her job she doesn’t love, but also doesn’t mind. She might even relish it on one or two occasions, the opportunity to sit on someone’s couch and hear their story or to find a new hack to delete her mountain of parking tickets.”

See the trailer and poster below: