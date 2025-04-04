A winner at SXSW for its striking cinematography and world premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it premiered in its main competition, Augusto Sandino’s second feature A Vanishing Fog is finally getting a U.S. theatrical run courtesy of Hope Runs High. Described as an “eco-sploitation extravaganza,” the surreal Colombian adventure will begin rolling out at Laemmle in Los Angeles starting April 23 before expanding, and we’re pleased to exclusively debut the new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “In the middle of the surreal and endangered Sumapaz Paramo ecosystem; a solitary explorer strives to protect the mystical and fragile land he inhabits. He’s prepared for his escape, but before pursuing a new dimension he will have to endure a heartrending farewell.”

“Augusto Sandino’s incredible blend of playful surrealism and the overwhelming individuality of the environment in which the film is set has stayed with me since my first viewing. I believe his ability to balance visual scale, cinematic playfulness, and true heart make him an artist we should be engaging with frequently,” said Hope Runs High curator Taylor Purdee.

See the exclusive trailer below.