A strange true story begins to unfold when two sisters buy an apartment in a small Swedish town, only to come to find the seller looks like their older sister, who committed suicide thirty years earlier. Maria Fredriksson’s acclaimed documentary The Gullspång Miracle, winner of Best Editing at Tribeca Film Festival, as well as a selection at Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, Visions du Réel International Film Festival, Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, Montclair Film Festival, and more, will now be arriving next month. Ahead of a May 2 digital release from Film Movement, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “A seemingly divine premonition leads Norwegian sisters Kari and May to buy an apartment in the small Swedish town of Gullspång. To their surprise, the seller looks remarkably similar to their older sister Astrid, who committed suicide thirty years earlier. What’s even more odd is that this doppelgänger used to go by “Lita,” the same nickname as their deceased sister. What begins as an eerie story of destiny, faith and improbable coincidence soon becomes a Pandora’s Box of stranger-than-fiction revelations and awkwardly comical mishaps in this “riveting” and “one-of-a-kind” documentary that is “complete with Lynchian echoes of Twin Peaks” (The Hollywood Reporter).”

See the trailer below.