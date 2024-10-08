While his work was recently seen worldwide (or least screened worldwide, even if the theaters were empty) with crafting the opening animated sequence of Joker: Folie à Deux, Sylvain Chomet is also hard at work on his next feature. Set to arrive in 2025, a long 15 years after his previous feature The Illusionist, The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol follows the life of the acclaimed playwright and filmmaker. Ahead of next year’s release, Sony Pictures Classics has now released the first teaser for the latest work from The Triplets of Belleville director.

Here’s the synopsis: “In 1955, 60-year-old Marcel Pagnol is a well-known and acclaimed playwright and filmmaker. When the editor-in-chief of ELLE magazine commissions a weekly column about Pagnol’s childhood, he sees this as a great opportunity to go back to his artistic roots: writing. Realizing his memory is failing him and deeply affected by the disappointing results of his last two plays, Pagnol starts doubting his ability to pursue his work. That is until Little Marcel – the young boy he used to be – appears to him as if by magic. Together, they will explore Marcel Pagnol’s incredible life and bring back to life his most cherished encounters and memories…”

See the teaser below.