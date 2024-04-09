Is Aggro Dr1ft the future of cinema? Not in any quantifiable, justifiable sense. Does it have anything to say? I admire Harmony Korine using infrared images and abstract editing to convey anxieties about growing older, being a married man, and serving as father to two children in this violent world. Did I laugh at the angel-winged, sword-wielding, gravel-voiced bad guy saying, “Dance bitches. Dance bitches. Dance bitch. Dance bitches”? Well

After a contentious fall-festival run where people either had to declare Aggro Dr1ft either pisses on the graves of Eadweard Muybridge and Orson Welles or is an embarrassment for which Korine should be ashamed––I propose it’s sufficient to think “this looks neat” and find yourself chortling across 80 fleet-enough minutes––Korine’s EDGLRD is migrating from initial public venues (L.A. strip clubs) to a proper theatrical release: 17 coast-to-coast theaters between May 10 and 16.

Release dates are below; we think it’s worth the trip out. As Rory O’Connor said from his review out of Venice, “Korine has named this new aesthetic ‘gamecore,’ which seems pretty apt. Even the most casual player will recognize the rhythms and visual cues here: the actors move and converse like NPCs, repeating phrases and gestures, and moving around with all the personality of an avatar in Second Life. A satanic demon is forever appearing on the horizon. It’s like you’ve logged into somebody’s unhinged Twitch stream. For all it lacks in other areas, however, it mostly compensates in the sheer audacity of its ideas. The film’s aesthetic is also genuinely new: filmed in Miami (like much of his recent output), the city hums with the infrared lens’ neon hues. The AI adds a dynamic second skin to the actors that recalls the early images of Google’s Deep Dream. In the moments when everything clicks, it creates something thrillingly novel.”

Atlanta, GA – Plaza Theater

Austin, TX – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar

Boston, MA – Alamo Drafthouse Seaport

Chicago, IL – Alamo Drafthouse Wrigleyville

Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Cinematheque

Dallas, TX – Alamo Drafthouse Denton & Texas Theater

Denver, CO – Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

Houston, TX – Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra

Los Angeles, CA – Alamo Drafthouse DTLA & Los Feliz 3 Theatre (4 nights beginning May 13)

Miami, FL – O Cinema South Beach

Nashville, TN – Belcourt Theatre

New York, NY – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan

Portland, OR – Cinema 21

Raleigh, NC – Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh

San Francisco, CA – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema New Mission

Washington, D.C. – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DC Bryant Street

Brooklyn, NY – Nitehawk Cinema

