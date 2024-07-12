Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Today we talk about the best Chris – Chris Pine of course! Our B-Sides include Small Town Saturday Night, People Like Us, The Finest Hours, Outlaw King, All The Old Knives, and Poolman. It’s a packed episode! And it’s just Conor and I, ripping it up like the old days.

A lot of the conversation revolves around how charming Pine is. There’s also discussion of that underwhelming ending of The Finest Hours, what about Small Town Saturday Night resonates with young filmmakers, the brave opening of Outlaw King, the old-fashioned crackle of All The Old Knives (and that incredible restaurant location), and the lackluster direction of People Like Us.

Questions are asked such as: Is there anything better than a tired spy? Who is the best Jack Ryan? Why does this Big Daddy clip feature the funniest ADR line in the history of cinema?

Additional topics include Jordan and Dan’s fateful trip to see an early screening of Avatar in late 2009, the stark difference (despite career similarities) between Pine and Ryan Reynolds, the incredible show Psych, and this spot-on Bilge Ebiri article about the Argylle release and why it matters. Finally, Conor and I try to understand why people hate the very charming, very Los Angeles Poolman so much. Though there should’ve been more pool stuff in Poolman!

One correction: Safe House came out 2012, not 2010. Sorry about that!

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

