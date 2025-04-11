After making a splash with his debut feature Under the Shadow, British-Iranian director Babak Anvari followed it up with Wounds and I Came By. Now, as his potential Cloverfield feature continues to be in development, he’s unveiled a new film this year with Hallow Road. Led by Rosamund Pike, Matthew Rhys, and Megan McDonnell, the psychological thriller premiered at SXSW last month and will now arrive in U.K. theaters on May 16 and U.S. theaters later this year from XYZ Films. Ahead of the roll-out, the first trailer and poster have arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Two parents receive a distressing late-night call from their teenage daughter, who has just accidentally hit a pedestrian. They jump in their car, racing to get there before anyone else stumbles across the scene. As they head deeper into the night, disturbing revelations threaten to tear the family apart as they soon realize they might not be the only ones driving down Hallow Road.”

See the trailer and poster below.