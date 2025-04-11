NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

Bard-bred films by Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa, Béla Tarr, and Luchino Visconti screen in Macbeth(s).

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema brings Michael Snow’s Wavelength and Back and Forth screen on 16 and 35mm.

Roxy Cinema

The Tilda Swinton-led Female Perversions plays throughout the weekend with Q&As; The French Connection shows on 35mm this Saturday, as curated by Martin Scorsese, while Freak Orlando and Eraserhead also screens; The Flintstones screens for free on Sunday.

Spectacle

Tomu Uchida’s A Fugitive from the Past screens on Friday.

Film Forum

Mort Rifkin favorite A Man and a Woman plays in a new restoration, as does Lelouch’s La bonne année; Yentl screens this Sunday.

IFC Center

Salò, The Lair of the White Worm, The Holy Mountain, Stop Making Sense, The Elephant Man, Sorcerer, and Mad Max show late.

Nitehawk Cinema

Hyenas and a secret Hong Kong feature screen early on Sunday.