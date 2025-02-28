Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we usually talk about movie stars and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between. Today, however, we talk about Oscar movies (!), or better yet, movies that remind us of Oscar movies!

Conor and I welcome back the lovely Joe Reid (co-host of This Had Oscar Buzz, creator of Cinematrix, and Vulture’s Movies Fantasy League) & Chris Feil (co-host of This Had Oscar Buzz and writer of a series of great pieces of Oscar history for Vanity Fair). Today, we each choose a movie adjacent to a current Best Picture Oscar nominee.

The movies include Seconds, The Name of the Rose, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and The Wolverine. Also discussed is filmmaker Bill Morrison’s nomination for his incredible short film Incident, Jean-Jacques Annaud’s 1981 film Quest for Fire, and our recent This Had Oscar Buzz guest appearance talking about The Devil’s Own.

Additionally, there’s conversation about Rob McElhenney’s Hot Ones episode (in which he discusses the trauma of being cut out of The Devil’s Own as a young actor!), the “Hellfire” sequence in Hunchback, and how exactly The Wolverine counts as a B-Side.

Be sure to give us a follow on Bluesky at @tfsbside.bsky.social. Enjoy!

Subscribe below: