Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we usually talk about movie stars and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between. Today, however, we talk about Oscar movies (!), or better yet, movies that remind us of Oscar movies!

Conor and I welcome back the great Chris Feil, co-host of This Had Oscar Buzz! Today, we dive into defunct Academy Awards categories!

The movies include In Old Chicago (which won the Oscar for Best Assistant Director, a category that was discontinued after this 1938 ceremony), The Americanization of Emily (which was nominated for Best Cinematography (Black-and-White) in its final year of competition), the much-maligned film adaptation of A Little Night Music (which won for, deep breath, Best Music, Original Song Score, and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score), and finally Sleepers (which was nominated for Best Original Dramatic Score, back during the time when there were two categories for music, Original Dramatic Score and Original Musical or Comedy Score).

We talk about the upcoming (or just-aired, depending on when you listen) 2026 Academy Awards, the recent Oscar season and its surprises, changes that could be made to the format to make it more interesting, and personal favorites from the 2025 movie year.

Additionally, we talk about Elizabeth Taylor singing in A Little Night Music, the endurance of the animated film Shrek (which won the first Oscar for Best Animated Feature back in 2002), and that time James Garner and Steve McQueen had a falling out because Garner starred in Grand Prix.

Watch, listen, or read below and subscribe here. Be sure to give us a follow on Bluesky at @tfsbside.bsky.social. Enjoy!