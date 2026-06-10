16 years after David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin explored the makings of Facebook in The Social Network, Mark Zuckerberg’s empire has eroded much more of our way of life, hence the opportunity for a companion film has arisen. This time around, Sorkin takes directorial duties, with a cast including Jeremy Strong (as Zuckerberg), Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, and Bill Burr. Ahead of an October 9 release, Sony Pictures has now dropped the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “A companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, Sorkin’s original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal’s shocking exposé The Facebook Files. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.”

See the trailer below.