Following up his directorial debut Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin is returning to the director’s chair with his long-gestating follow-up, The Trial of the Chicago 7. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, and Jeremy Strong, the film depicts a peaceful protest turned violent clash at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, and the intense trial that followed.

Once set to be a theatrical release from Paramount, they sold it to Netflix amidst the pandemic and now ahead of an October release, the trailer has arrived. Also starring Noah Robbins, Danny Flahery, Ben Skenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, J.C. MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall, and C.J. Wilson, this first trailer sets the stage for an arena Sorkin knows well: the courtroom drama.

Check out the trailer and poster below.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 hits limited theaters this month and arrives on Netflix on October 16, 2020.