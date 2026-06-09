Making his long-awaited return to feature filmmaking after a 12-year absence, Gregg Aaraki was back at Sundance this year to premiere I Want Your Sex, an erotic comedy that brings together Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Charli XCX, Daveed Diggs, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Margaret Cho, and Johnny Knoxville. Picked up by Magnolia Pictures for a July 31 release, the first teaser and poster have now dropped.

Caleb Hammond said in his Sundance review, “Across Park City and beyond, the question on everyone’s mind has been: is I Want Your Sex the “return to form” for Gregg Araki, as described by director of programming Kim Yutani in her introduction to the film last night? Not quite. A ridiculous, sex-filled romp with entertaining stretches, his first feature in 12 years often plays like a lecture from one sexually liberated queer male to the reportedly sexless younger generation. And while Araki might have a point, there is something too direct in its approach.”

Here’s the synopsis: “When fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse. But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.”

See the teaser and poster below.